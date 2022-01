Shorewood wrestlers on the mats for first competition in three weeks

Shorewood got back onto the mats for their first competition in over three weeks on Thursday night, January 6, 2022 against the Wildcats of Archbishop Murphy High School.





The Wildcats were severely undermanned as Shorewood used a trio of first round pins and a slew of forfeits to run away with a 60 to 12 victory.



Shorewood 60 - Archbishop Murphy 12

@ Archbishop Murphy

*Match began at 182lbs



106: Double Forfeit

113: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit

120: Double Forfeit

126: Joseph Davis AM pinned Masa Taura 1:05

132: Quincy Laflin SW win by forfeit

138: James Nottingham SW win by forfeit

145: Isaac VanHorn SW pinned Cole McCourt 1:20

152: Jonathan Burkholder SW win by forfeit

160: Ahmed Abdeen SW win by forfeit

170: Addison Brueck SW win by forfeit

182: Alberto Solano SW win by forfeit

195: Shae Burke AM win by forfeit

220: RJ Buchheit SW pinned Jack Shipley 0:34

285: Milan Johnson SW pinned Kohl Burke 0:50



--Clark Norton