Parting words from recently retired Lake Forest Park councilmember John Resha

Stabilized financial conditions, better aligning spending with available resources (in partnership with Mayor Johnson and a great City Administration).

Increased the City’s financial reserve levels to 16 percent – by policy, more than doubling reserves.

Led the translation of our community’s environmental ethic to enacting a tree preservation ordinance and system that is resulting in a measurable GROWTH of our tree canopy.

Established and completed the Big 5 – Parks, Safe Streets, Safe Highways, Healthy Creeks, and Town Center Area planning – already resulting in $10s of millions of grant funds to support our community’s goals.

Aligned the funding packages for the largest growth in City Parks and active recreation space in the City’s history.

Made even my most ardent questioners find comfort in my leadership (even when they did not agree with me), while building lasting relationships and practices that will serve our community well into the future.

With a focus on partnership and openness throughout my terms, I can look back at my time in office with pride and success related to many of our initiatives.Not every week was rosy or easy – I still think we can do better on inclusiveness in housing opportunities - but it was all worth it. I am grateful to the community (all of the community) of Lake Forest Park for the opportunity to serve. And if you have ever thought about public service – jump in! There are always boards, committees, and elected office that need your amazing perspectives. After all, in a representative government, you and I are the neighbors who look out for our community.Thanks all and be kind to your neighbors…