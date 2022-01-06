Parting words from recently retired Lake Forest Park councilmember John Resha
Thursday, January 6, 2022
|John Resha
His parting words for the community:
Eight years ago (and again four years ago), I had the privilege of being elected one of your Councilmembers. When this journey began the community, City, and Council were in a state of turmoil.
In fact, the only reasons I was convinced to run was so that I could work on that challenge of trying to draw the Administration and Council into a functional working relationship – as well as help stabilize the City’s finances and spending.
With a focus on partnership and openness throughout my terms, I can look back at my time in office with pride and success related to many of our initiatives.
- Stabilized financial conditions, better aligning spending with available resources (in partnership with Mayor Johnson and a great City Administration).
- Stabilized financial conditions, better aligning spending with available resources (in partnership with Mayor Johnson and a great City Administration).
- Increased the City’s financial reserve levels to 16 percent – by policy, more than doubling reserves.
- Led the translation of our community’s environmental ethic to enacting a tree preservation ordinance and system that is resulting in a measurable GROWTH of our tree canopy.
- Established and completed the Big 5 – Parks, Safe Streets, Safe Highways, Healthy Creeks, and Town Center Area planning – already resulting in $10s of millions of grant funds to support our community’s goals.
- Aligned the funding packages for the largest growth in City Parks and active recreation space in the City’s history.
- Made even my most ardent questioners find comfort in my leadership (even when they did not agree with me), while building lasting relationships and practices that will serve our community well into the future.
