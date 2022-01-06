Icicle (No Prizes Given) Contest has new entries

|Photo by Dennis Terpstra
Today's entries include this classic display of multi-length icicles with a few very large and long entries.
|Photo by Rosalie Wu
This one took advantage of a downspout to create a large Draincicle.
|Photo by Marnie Treloar
Triple-decker icicles on a Maple tree.
|Photo by Rosalie Wu
Outside view of an impressive string of icicles with the longest by the door.
|Photo by Rosalie Wu
And here are the same icicles, seen from inside, at night.
|Photo by TreFrog
These put all their effort into one location.
