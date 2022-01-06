Icicle (No Prizes Given) Contest has new entries

Thursday, January 6, 2022

 
Photo by Dennis Terpstra
Today's entries include this classic display of multi-length icicles with a few very large and long entries.

Photo by Rosalie Wu
This one took advantage of a downspout to create a large Draincicle.

Photo by Marnie Treloar
Triple-decker icicles on a Maple tree.

Photo by Rosalie Wu
Outside view of an impressive string of icicles with the longest by the door.

Photo by Rosalie Wu
And here are the same icicles, seen from inside, at night.


Photo by TreFrog
These put all their effort into one location.


