Icicle (No Prizes Given) Contest has new entries

Photo by Dennis Terpstra Today's entries include this classic display of multi-length icicles with a few very large and long entries. Today's entries include this classic display of multi-length icicles with a few very large and long entries.





Photo by Rosalie Wu

This one took advantage of a downspout to create a large Draincicle.





Photo by Marnie Treloar

Triple-decker icicles on a Maple tree.





Photo by Rosalie Wu

Outside view of an impressive string of icicles with the longest by the door.





Photo by Rosalie Wu

And here are the same icicles, seen from inside, at night.









Photo by TreFrog

These put all their effort into one location.







