King County confirms purchase of additional 400,000 COVID-19 test kits, 700,000 in total secured

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Executive Constantine announced Wednesday the purchase of an additional 400,000 kits for distribution by Public Health – Seattle and King County. This brings the total purchase to 700,000 following last week’s initial announcement of 300,000 purchased kits.

“We’ll be working with partners to get these kits into the community as soon as they arrive, but demand will clearly outpace the supply. 
"As state and federal resources are distributed, we’re doing everything we can to increase testing capacity as quickly as possible,” said Executive Constantine. 
“With this surge in cases, we must do all we can to expand access to testing across the region. These additional 400,000 kits will help ensure residents have the tools they need to protect themselves, their families, and the community.”


