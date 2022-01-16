Op-Ed: YES. You need to vote again

YES. You need to vote again.





This measure failed in April due to low voter turnout. It did, however, prove wildly popular among those who returned their ballots (72% said yes!), so the city gave one last chance.



One last chance to bring much-needed improvements to underserved neighborhoods like Briarcrest, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, and Ballinger (where the only play area is in name and reality, a bog). One last chance to aggressively acquire public outdoor space and secure it for our growing future.



Remember the great heat wave of 2021? How nice would it be to have spray parks in our city? Got a dog that needs space to socialize and run?





Looking for new walking paths and trails? Want to enrich our community with public art?









City of Shoreline Proposition 1 will allow us to build the community we deserve. YES, you need to vote again if you believe in bringing that future into reality.



It might feel like déjà vu, but it’s not.



Please RETURN YOUR BALLOT when it arrives this week.



YES! for Shoreline Parks.





The Shoreline Parks for All Campaign is an ad hoc citizens group advocating for the Shoreline Parks measure on the February 8, 2022 election.



