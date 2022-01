Work area in red. Suggested detours in green.



Starting Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Sound Transit will be closing both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass. Starting Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Sound Transit will be closing both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass.





Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps will also be closed at NE 175th.





The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.





The closure is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, January 18 to January 20, 10:00pm to 5:00am.