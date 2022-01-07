Notes from Shoreline Council meeting January 3, 2022

Pam Cross, reporter Shoreline City Council Meeting

The remote meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Jessica Simulcik Smith, City Clerk.



On December 22, 2021, Shoreline District Court Judge Marcine Anderson swore newly elected City Councilmembers Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, and John Ramsdell into office. Judge Anderson also swore in returning Councilmember Chris Roberts.



The recording of the ceremony was played.



After the swearing in, City Council members selected Councilmember Keith Scully as Mayor.



The meeting was then turned over to Mayor Scully.



Councilmember Betsy Robertson was elected as Deputy Mayor.



Report of the City Manager, Debbie Tarry



COVID UPDATE









As we all know by now, the Omicron variation has greatly increased the number of transmissions.



SNOW EVENT



It’s over!



RECOLOGY PICK UP



Back to normal next week.



Council Reports



Mayor Scully reported that the State Auditor’s office found nothing out of the ordinary in Shoreline’s records. No exceptional findings and no corrections.



From the City’s website: This audit examines the City's financial statements to ensure that they are fairly stated and that the underlying financial records support the information reported in the financial statements. As the recipient of major federal grants, Shoreline is also subject to the Federal Single Audit for grant recipients. This is a review of Shoreline's grant expenditures and records to ensure that the City has complied with the federal regulations and requirements associated with the grant.



Public Comments



Nathan Hawkins, Shoreline

I’m speaking to the issue of transportation. We have trouble with cut-through traffic in Westminster Triangle in order to avoid traffic lights. There are no sidewalks and no curbs and there are schoolchildren living here. We have talked about this with Council for a long time and nothing has been done. Traffic continues to increase. We would like some mitigation.



Ann Michel, Shoreline

I am talking about our property next to Echo Lake Park and the Interurban Trail. Seattle City Light plans to remove the security fence that’s been there since about 1964 and also to take over part of what we assumed was our yard. We are concerned about safety in the open area along the trail. We have been writing about this for some time. We are caught between SCL and the City of Shoreline in trying to reach a resolution.



Isis Charest, Shoreline, Save Shoreline Trees

The Race to Zero campaign was recently covered in Currents. However, tree codes are passed over repeatedly. Decisions are put off for months. The reality is there is no commitment to preserve trees - they are overlooked in favor of building regulations.



Jackie Kurle, Shoreline

I encourage maximum transparency of the operation of the enhanced shelter for the benefit of both residents and neighbors. I hope to see updated statistics.



Approval of the Consent Calendar

Consent Calendar approved unanimously 7-0.



Study Item 8(a) Discussion of the 2020 Annual Traffic Report



Presentation by

Kendra Dedinsky, City Traffic Engineer

During 2020 there were fewer collisions, probably due to decreased traffic during the pandemic. But fatalities increased which is similar to state and national results. During 2020 there were fewer collisions, probably due to decreased traffic during the pandemic. But fatalities increased which is similar to state and national results.









Shoreline is shown in green.



As suggested by theses slides, this is a detailed statistical report.









Items being considered and implemented to address safety concerns:

Street lighting improvements

Re-striping

Design for injury reduction

Lowering speeds

Increased lighting for pedestrians

Driver education

Pursuing grants

Interval signal phasing

Spot signage

Various capital and development street improvements

Ongoing enforcement and education with speed emphasis patrols.

(Enforcement was down in 2020 due to the pandemic for health safety. There were 649 reported abandoned vehicles and were 55 impounded.) Comments Arterials have the most injury collisions (Aurora and Ballinger).The only hot spot for bike collisions is Meridian and 185th.Items being considered and implemented to address safety concerns: