WSDOT: Mountain passes closed

As of Thursday evening, January 6, 2022, Snoqualmie, Stevens, White, and Blewett passes remain closed.Because of the conditions and amount of work needed to safely re-open, our passes will likely remain closed until Sunday.Conditions are too dangerous for crews to be in the pass areas. Snow and debris continue to slide onto the highways. Crews are working in areas where it is safe to plow, clear catch basins and do other work to have those areas ready when we can reopenMore snow and possibly rain is in the forecast for the passes overnight. This will only increase the avalanche danger. If it is safe to do so, we will spend all day Friday addressing avalanche issues to create a safe work zone.Once avalanche work is done, we will spend Saturday clearing the areas, including plowing and treating roads, removing snow/ice from signs, clearing trees and debris from the road and clearing catch basins for drainage.In lowlands, heavy rain in several areas of the state will increase flood and washout danger. Several rivers are under advisories with risks to increase as snow melt continues. There is high danger of downed trees due to saturated soil, heavy snow and rain.In Eastern WA, rain/flooding is a concern as is snow and strong winds, including in the Palouse. Blowing and drifting snow produce low visibility and challenging conditions leading to road closures and possibly power outagesWe recognize the importance of these corridors but nothing is more important than the safety of our crews and the public. We are prepared to move in once it is safe, and we appreciate your patience during this challenging situation.--WSDOT