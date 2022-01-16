Gardeners flock to job fair at Sky Nursery
Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Photo by Marla Tullio
Tables were spaced far apart for social distancing. Each department had experienced staff available to talk to applicants and answer specific questions about the requirements of the different jobs at the nursery.
Sky is a popular, locally owned business with a regional customer base. They will continue to hire for year round as well as seasonal jobs.
More information here: https://skynursery.com/work-with-us/
