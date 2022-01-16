Gardeners flock to job fair at Sky Nursery

Photo by Marla Tullio Applicants flocked to the job fair held at Sky Nursery on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Many were gardeners, attracted by the prospect of getting paid to work with plants, as well as getting generous employee discounts. Applicants flocked to the job fair held at Sky Nursery on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Many were gardeners, attracted by the prospect of getting paid to work with plants, as well as getting generous employee discounts.





Photo by Marla Tullio

Tables were spaced far apart for social distancing. Each department had experienced staff available to talk to applicants and answer specific questions about the requirements of the different jobs at the nursery.





Sky is a popular, locally owned business with a regional customer base. They will continue to hire for year round as well as seasonal jobs.















