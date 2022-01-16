Gardeners flock to job fair at Sky Nursery

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Photo by Marla Tullio
Applicants flocked to the job fair held at Sky Nursery on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Many were gardeners, attracted by the prospect of getting paid to work with plants, as well as getting generous employee discounts.

Photo by Marla Tullio
Tables were spaced far apart for social distancing. Each department had experienced staff available to talk to applicants and answer specific questions about the requirements of the different jobs at the nursery.

Sky is a popular, locally owned business with a regional customer base. They will continue to hire for year round as well as seasonal jobs. 




Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  