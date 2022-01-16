Paramedic / Firefighter retires after 31 years with Shoreline Fire

Richard Sewell, Paramedic / Firefighter

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire January 13, 2022 was Paramedic/Firefighter Richard Sewell last shift of a 31-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department. January 13, 2022 was Paramedic/Firefighter Richard Sewell last shift of a 31-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department.





Rich started with Shoreline in 1991 as a firefighter/EMT. Five years later, he was promoted to a newly created position of Fire Apparatus Technician (aka Engine Driver).





In 2003, Rich attended the University of Washington's Paramedic Training Program Class #30 and graduated in July 2004.





His involvement and impact on the department over the years is commendable. During his tenure, Rich served as a Union Officer and helped build a collaborative relationship between labor and management.





Always one of the first to volunteer at our community outreach events, often participates as emcee, Rich is a master at engaging with people and bringing smiles to those around him.





Highly passionate about providing an excellent level of medical care, he truly cares about the department's success. He has played a vital role in EMS training and has taught numerous classes throughout North King County.





In 2017, Rich served as our Department's EMS Training Officer, further committing himself to improving our emergency medical system through training.





He served for five years as a member of our Wildland Firefighting Team and has been deployed to assist with numerous wildland fires throughout the region.



