Drive thru Food Drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
THIS SATURDAY!
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
#theChurchAtTheBottomofTheHill
Our First Food Drive of 2022!
January 22, 11:00am - 1:00pm
Your continued care and support of our neighbors by bringing food donations is requested. Some suggestions:
- Cooking Oil
- Coffee/Tea
- Spaghetti Sauce
- Shelf stable beverages (Milk is a particular request. The Dollar Store usually stocks cartons)
- Consider "No Cook" items which are especially helpful to the unhoused:
- Pop-top canned foods that are ready to eat- like stews, and ravioli (many do not have can openers)
- Individual servings of fruit, tuna, puddings, granola/cereal bars
- Jerky
- Peanut Butter
- Crackers
