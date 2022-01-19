Drive thru Food Drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church

Wednesday, January 19, 2022


THIS SATURDAY!

Richmond Beach Congregational Church

#theChurchAtTheBottomofTheHill


Our First Food Drive of 2022!

January 22, 11:00am - 1:00pm

Your continued care and support of our neighbors by bringing food donations is requested. Some suggestions:

  • Cooking Oil
  • Coffee/Tea
  • Spaghetti Sauce
  • Shelf stable beverages (Milk is a particular request. The Dollar Store usually stocks cartons)
  • Consider "No Cook" items which are especially helpful to the unhoused:
  • Pop-top canned foods that are ready to eat- like stews, and ravioli (many do not have can openers)
  • Individual servings of fruit, tuna, puddings, granola/cereal bars
  • Jerky
  • Peanut Butter
  • Crackers


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  