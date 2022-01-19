Correction: Not a tightrope but a slack line
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Photo by Donna Hawkey
When I published this photo yesterday, I called it a tight rope. Well, it is obviously anything but tight, as a reader pointed out to me.
"That is a "slack rope" or "slack line" - not a "tight rope"
"While various websites may get into the use of different materials, or the use of a long balancing pole, the one obvious difference is - the slack line is not at all stable! Hence it is much easier to put up in a park between 2 trees.
"The "Tight rope" has a lot of tension so that there is very little sway.
"It is a whole lot more difficult to walk a "slack line"!"
--DKH
