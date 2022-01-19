Correction: Not a tightrope but a slack line

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Photo by Donna Hawkey

When I published this photo yesterday, I called it a tight rope. Well, it is obviously anything but tight, as a reader pointed out to me.

"That is a "slack rope" or "slack line" - not a "tight rope"

"While various websites may get into the use of different materials, or the use of a long balancing pole,  the one obvious difference is - the slack line is not at all stable!  Hence it is much easier to put up in a park between 2 trees.

"The "Tight rope" has a lot of tension so that there is very little sway.

"It is a whole lot more difficult to walk a "slack line"!"

