Drive-in Food Drive Saturday at Shorecrest





Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools will be hosting an East Side vs. West Side Drive-In Food Drive in support of North Helpline today, Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00-7:00pm in the Shorecrest parking lot, 15343 25th Ave NE





Come show your school pride by helping those in need of food support!





Items most needed include: canned soups, canned vegetables, granola bars, cooking oil, toothpaste and bars of soap.











