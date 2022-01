Breakthrough COVID-19 ferry crew cases affecting service

Ferries idled at Kingston photo by Jan Hansen The highly contagious omicron variant is affecting transportation agencies around the world – airlines, bus services and marine transport – including Washington State Ferries. The highly contagious omicron variant is affecting transportation agencies around the world – airlines, bus services and marine transport – including Washington State Ferries.





Due to COVID-19-related relief requests from hundreds of our ferry employees, combined with ongoing staffing shortages, expect most routes to remain on their alternate service schedules until the current surge subsides.









We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we all work through the pandemic’s unexpected twists and turns. That means we will have one-boat service on all routes except Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth, where a two-boat schedule is in place, and Anacortes/San Juan Islands, where we will try to maintain a normal winter schedule.