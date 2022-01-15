Breakthrough COVID-19 ferry crew cases affecting service
|Ferries idled at Kingston photo by Jan Hansen
Due to COVID-19-related relief requests from hundreds of our ferry employees, combined with ongoing staffing shortages, expect most routes to remain on their alternate service schedules until the current surge subsides.
That means we will have one-boat service on all routes except Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth, where a two-boat schedule is in place, and Anacortes/San Juan Islands, where we will try to maintain a normal winter schedule.
We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we all work through the pandemic’s unexpected twists and turns.
Riders are encouraged to sign up for our rider alerts to receive updates on what schedule we’re operating on each route.
