Hillwood Neighborhood Association reveals Pathmates: nine new public artworks



Hillwood Neighborhood Association is proud to introduce nine new public artworks featuring images by young neighborhood artists from age 8 to 16.





These will be revealed on Sunday, January 16, 2020. This successful project was fully funded by a City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-grant.





A self-guided art walk from 1 to 3pm on Sunday will lead to four popular footpaths featuring the installed pieces constructed with retired Hillwood aluminum street signs and retired sign posts from the City.





A Call for Youth Artists contest was held in 2021. The theme: What I like about my neighborhood. Nine drawings from a field of 47 were selected for conversion to waterjet cut engravings now handsomely mounted and ready to view on our paths.



Please join us in Hillwood Neighborhood to celebrate our young artists while walking on our foot paths!





Included here is a map of the area with icon images of the artworks.

The Hillwood neighborhood is located in central Shoreline within the boundaries of 205th, Aurora, Richmond Beach Rd, and 8th NW.











