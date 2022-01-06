COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Washington State Department of Health
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status
January 05, 2022
Summary
Unvaccinated 12-34 year-olds in Washington are
- 2 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year-olds.
- 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year- olds.
- 3 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year-olds.
- 14 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year- olds.
- 6 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
- 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year- olds.
- 15 times more likely to die of COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
