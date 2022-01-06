COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Washington State Department of Health
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, and Deaths by Vaccination Status 
January 05, 2022

Summary

Unvaccinated 12-34 year-olds in Washington are
  • 2 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year-olds.
  • 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 12-34 year- olds.
Unvaccinated 35-64 year-olds are
  • 3 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year-olds.
  • 14 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 35-64 year- olds.
Unvaccinated 65+ year-olds are
  • 6 times more likely to get COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
  • 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year- olds.
  • 15 times more likely to die of COVID-19 compared with fully vaccinated 65+ year-olds.
The full report can be seen here



Posted by DKH at 11:22 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  