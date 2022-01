Dockside Cannabis in Shoreline An employee of Dockside Cannabis in the 15000 block of Aurora Ave N is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an armed robbery around 10:45pm on Wednesday night, January 5, 2022. An employee of Dockside Cannabis in the 15000 block of Aurora Ave N is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an armed robbery around 10:45pm on Wednesday night, January 5, 2022.





The Shoreline store is closed for now and all employees company-wide are receiving support.





Police are searching for suspects, who fled in a vehicle following the shooting.