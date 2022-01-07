Construction resumes on Seattle Waterfront

Friday, January 7, 2022

Photo courtesy 2020 Waterfront Seattle and Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects

Seattle Waterfront Construction update

We are welcoming in the new year and getting back to construction work this week, following a pause over the snowy holidays. 

Due to the continuing impact of the concrete strike some activities are still on pause, but utility work is moving forward. Utilities are typically installed before roadway and sidewalk paving occurs since they most often go below the surface. 

We will continue to install new sewer, storm drainage and electrical while other activities are paused



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  