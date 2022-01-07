Case updates January 6, 2022: COVID-19 booster recommendation expands to everyone age 12 and older

Friday, January 7, 2022

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 12 and older following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

“We know booster doses increase an individual’s protection against COVID-19, which is especially important as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads across our state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. 
“Many Washington residents as young as 12 are now at that five month mark and will benefit from a booster. We highly encourage everyone who is eligible not to delay and get your booster shot today.”

Everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose at least:
  • Five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series,
  • Six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or
  • Two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any mRNA COVID-19 vaccine available. Pfizer is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for people ages 17 and younger.

COVID-19 Updates

 

United States  

  
  • Total cases 57,898,239 - 705,264 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 4,104,740
  • Total deaths 829,740 - 1,577 new

Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 805,459 - 12,408 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 46,752 - 224 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 21.1%
  • Total deaths 9,974 - 65 new 

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 211,966 -  5,399 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 18,292 
  • Total hospitalizations 9,433 -   55 new  
  • Total deaths 2,184 -  8 new   
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 55,409  -  1,573 new   
  • Cases in past 7 days - 5,437
  • Total hospitalizations 2,007  -  17 new  
  • Total deaths 531  -   1 new  
  • Level of community transmission HIGH  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 4,654 -   100 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 428    
  • Total hospitalizations 265 -   3 new   
  • Total deaths 115 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 802 - 12 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 84  
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


