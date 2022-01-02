46th District virtual Legislative Town Hall on Tuesday

Sunday, January 2, 2022


46th District legislators will hold a live virtual town hall on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6 to 7pm.

Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Javier Valdez, and Sen. David Frockt will share their legislative priorities and answer your questions on the issues important to you.

They will also discuss what’s ahead for the 2022 legislative session, which begins on January 10.

You can watch the event live on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. More details are available in the event description here.

You can submit questions ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/46thTownHall, and you can also ask questions live during the event by commenting on Facebook or YouTube.



Posted by DKH at 2:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  