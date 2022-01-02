46th District virtual Legislative Town Hall on Tuesday
Sunday, January 2, 2022
46th District legislators will hold a live virtual town hall on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 6 to 7pm.
Rep. Gerry Pollet, Rep. Javier Valdez, and Sen. David Frockt will share their legislative priorities and answer your questions on the issues important to you.
They will also discuss what’s ahead for the 2022 legislative session, which begins on January 10.
You can watch the event live on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. More details are available in the event description here.
You can submit questions ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/46thTownHall, and you can also ask questions live during the event by commenting on Facebook or YouTube.
