Polar Bear Plunge 2022

Green Lake. Screenshot from YouTube video By Diane Hettrick





The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual custom where intrepid swimmers run into local lakes on New Year's Day. There are usually gatherings at Edmonds, Green Lake, Magnussen Park, and Lake Washington.





The water is shallower but that means you are exposed to the elements longer

Photo by Lee Lageschulte at Edmonds Beach

It's said to be an invigorating experience in Puget Sound's normally mild winters.





With temperatures well below freezing for a week, the wind blowing, and snow on the ground, there was not as much enthusiasm this year.





In fact, I was only able to find a couple of 2022 plungers.





Green Lake had two young men who jumped off the dock and got right back out as quickly as possible.





Lee Lageschulte found one at the Edmonds Beach and half a dozen in wet suits, which I don't believe qualifies - at least not for bragging rights.





Lee and Roger Lageschulte at Edmonds Beach (not plunging)





Lee and her husband Roger know how to dress for the Polar Beach Plunge.











