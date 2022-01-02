Alert from LFP Water District: Winter frost damage

Photo by Austin Carpp

This alert is from the Lake Forest Park Water District but can apply to customers of the three other water districts that serve our area. Notify your water district if you find a problem.





We are issuing this *urgent* alert to warn you of potential frost damage to your plumbing, and request your help to find and report any suspected leaks in your neighborhood.





Burst water pipe

Photo by Austin Carpp

We have recently come out of sub-freezing conditions, and during the thawing period we have noticed a significant increase in water usage in our distribution system.





This means that there are likely a number of our customers that have sustained frost damage to their outdoor fixtures or irrigation systems and are now leaking.



This excess water usage will result in unnecessarily high bills with no benefit. We have already tracked down several cases of broken pipes, but know there are more.



