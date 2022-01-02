Alert from LFP Water District: Winter frost damage

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Photo by Austin Carpp

This alert is from the Lake Forest Park Water District but can apply to customers of the three other water districts that serve our area. Notify your water district if you find a problem.

We are issuing this *urgent* alert to warn you of potential frost damage to your plumbing, and request your help to find and report any suspected leaks in your neighborhood.

Burst water pipe
Photo by Austin Carpp
We have recently come out of sub-freezing conditions, and during the thawing period we have noticed a significant increase in water usage in our distribution system. 

This means that there are likely a number of our customers that have sustained frost damage to their outdoor fixtures or irrigation systems and are now leaking.

This excess water usage will result in unnecessarily high bills with no benefit. We have already tracked down several cases of broken pipes, but know there are more. 

So we are asking you to please check your residence to verify that you have withstood the arctic blast without incidence.

For those that are on vacation and need help to check your yard, let us know.

If you discover you have a leak, and need your water shut-off in order to repair it, please contact us.

Wishing you the best in the new year!

Alan Kerley, General Manager, Lake Forest Park Water District
p: 206-365-3211
e: Alan@LFPWD.org



Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  