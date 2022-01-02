Alert from LFP Water District: Winter frost damage
Sunday, January 2, 2022
|Photo by Austin Carpp
This alert is from the Lake Forest Park Water District but can apply to customers of the three other water districts that serve our area. Notify your water district if you find a problem.
We are issuing this *urgent* alert to warn you of potential frost damage to your plumbing, and request your help to find and report any suspected leaks in your neighborhood.
|Burst water pipe
Photo by Austin Carpp
This means that there are likely a number of our customers that have sustained frost damage to their outdoor fixtures or irrigation systems and are now leaking.
This excess water usage will result in unnecessarily high bills with no benefit. We have already tracked down several cases of broken pipes, but know there are more.
So we are asking you to please check your residence to verify that you have withstood the arctic blast without incidence.
For those that are on vacation and need help to check your yard, let us know.
If you discover you have a leak, and need your water shut-off in order to repair it, please contact us.
Wishing you the best in the new year!
Alan Kerley, General Manager, Lake Forest Park Water District
p: 206-365-3211
e: Alan@LFPWD.org
