Shortage of school bus drivers results in crowded school buses

By Diane Hettrick





A national shortage of school bus drivers is also a local problem. Parents of students in Shoreline Schools have vented their frustrations on social media as on some routes buses arrive late.





After the enormous precautions taken to protect children from COVID-19 in the schools, some buses were full with children sitting two to a seat.





The school district sent an apology to families:





We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to address some of the transportation challenges we have faced as the school year has gotten underway. While we have been able to avoid long delays, many routes are running full buses due to a lack of drivers. We are actively recruiting, hiring and training drivers to add additional routes.





Several causes have been suggested for the shortage of drivers. One is that older drivers are choosing to retire, rather than risking virus exposure. The other is that in order to observe COVID protocols and space the students out on the buses, the number of buses needs to be increased.





Districts in other states have resorted to paying parents to transport children to and from school.





Shoreline Schools is advertising for bus drivers and published the following:

If you or anyone you know might be interested in learning more about becoming a school bus driver, we encourage you to apply at www.shorelineschools.org/jobs Click the “Fast Track” link and then “View Current Job Openings” and look for “Bus Driver Applicant Pools.” We offer paid driver training. Full-time positions are available, as well as part-time with a minimum of four hours per day. Substitute positions are also available. Driver rates begin at $25.44 per hour and rise to $28.86 per hour after the first 60 days. Benefits are available to all drivers.











