Ribbon cutting for new Shoreline Historical Museum collections building



Photos by Steven H. Robinson Photos by Steven H. Robinson





The Shoreline Historical Museum held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Collections and Research Facility this Saturday September 18, 2021.





The new building rises behind the original buildings





The collections building is a two-story 5,000 square foot building, built like a fortress! Spaces are clean and bright. Cabinets and cupboards provide storage space. Ceilings are high.





Museum board president Edie Loyer-Nelson opened the ceremonies, welcoming guests.





Kenneth Doutt and Vicki Stiles

At the ceremony, Vicki Stiles, who has been director of the museum for 29 years, formally announced that she has retired. Kenneth Doutt has accepted the position as the new executive director.





l-r Edie Loyer Nelson, Kenneth Doutt, Rod Dembowski, Vicki Stiles, Jeff Johnson, Keith Scully.





Mayor Jeff Johnson of Lake Forest Park was there, as was Deputy Mayor of Shoreline, Keith Scully.





The honor of wielding the scissors went to King County Councilmember Rod Demboski (third from left, waving scissors)





And now, for a look inside the building...













Wonder how long it will take to unpack all the boxes?