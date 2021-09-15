Shorewood Swim wins first dual

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Swimmers take off in the 100 backstroke, photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood swimmers made a splash Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in their 119-51 win over Mountlake Terrace. 

It was the team’s first outing at their new home site - Innis Arden Pool. 

Shorewood prevailed and won 9 of the 11 contested events. Individual T-bird winners included 
  • Brooke Anderson - Sophomore - (200 and 100 free), 
  • Cameron Bell - Junior - (200 IM and 500 free), 
  • Katie Freshwater - Senior-(100 back), and 
  • Malaina Mirabueno - Freshman - (100 breast). 

It was a spirited outdoor meet with only a few minutes of rain in the mix. 

SW swimmers are off to a great start with 16 individual District qualifying swims as they head into dual #2 against Mariner at Kamiak High School on Thursday. 

--Coach Susie McDowell



Posted by DKH at 12:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  