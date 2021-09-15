Shorewood Swim wins first dual

Swimmers take off in the 100 backstroke, photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood swimmers made a splash Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in their 119-51 win over Mountlake Terrace.





It was the team's first outing at their new home site - Innis Arden Pool.





Shorewood prevailed and won 9 of the 11 contested events. Individual T-bird winners included

Brooke Anderson - Sophomore - (200 and 100 free),

Cameron Bell - Junior - (200 IM and 500 free),

Katie Freshwater - Senior-(100 back), and

Malaina Mirabueno - Freshman - (100 breast).





It was a spirited outdoor meet with only a few minutes of rain in the mix.





SW swimmers are off to a great start with 16 individual District qualifying swims as they head into dual #2 against Mariner at Kamiak High School on Thursday.





--Coach Susie McDowell








