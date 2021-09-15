Jobs: City of Shoreline IT Systems Analyst





This position currently focuses on support for the City’s Financial and Payroll System (Central Square Finance Enterprise), Time Entry (Time Clocks Plus), Permitting (Trak-it), Utility Billing (Springbrook), and Tax Administration (Custom). The City seeks to implement its systems without customizations and has been very successful in that effort. The Systems Analysts work with the rest of the IT Division to manage upgrades, enhancements, and respond to routine support requests.



DEFINITION



To maintain, administer and support major software and database systems and highly complex computer and web applications; provide project management, customer service and business analyst support; to plan, develop, and coordinate data processing systems to meet the needs of the organization; to diagnose system failures between hardware, systems software and application programs; to develop, implement and oversee database and application security; and to provide the City with a platform for data analysis and reporting.





Employees Working Remotely: Under the new policy, it is possible that this position could work remotely part-time on a regular basis if desired.

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19, subject to exemptions for medical or religious reasons that the City can reasonably accommodate.

Job description and application



CLOSING DATE: 09/23/21 11:59 AMThe City of Shoreline is seeking a talented IT Systems Analyst to support several enterprise applications. This position is one of three Systems Analysts in the IT Division that are responsible for the maintenance, administration and support for the City’s application portfolio.