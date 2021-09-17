Nightly full road closures of NE 175th Street
Friday, September 17, 2021
Additionally, both NE 175th St to Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps will also be closed.
The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.
- Sunday through Thursday, Sept. 19th to Sept. 23rd 10:00pm to 5:00am
- Saturday, Sept. 25th 11:00pm to 7:00am
- Additional work Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 26th to Sept 28th 10:00pm to 5:00am
Detour routes are marked on the map.
