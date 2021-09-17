Nightly full road closures of NE 175th Street

Friday, September 17, 2021

Starting Sunday night, September 19, 2021 Sound Transit will be closing both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 overpass. 

Additionally, both NE 175th St to Northbound I-5 on and off-ramps will also be closed. 

The closure will be utilized for guideway construction as part of the Light Rail Lynnwood Link Extension project.

  • Sunday through Thursday, Sept. 19th to Sept. 23rd 10:00pm to 5:00am
  • Saturday, Sept. 25th 11:00pm to 7:00am
  • Additional work Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 26th to Sept 28th 10:00pm to 5:00am
Detour routes are marked on the map.



