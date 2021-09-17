Candidate Stephanie Angelis LFP City Council Pos 3 schedules Parks Meetup and Talk session
Friday, September 17, 2021
|Horizon View Park
Bring your ideas and layers for unpredictable weather!
- Parks Meetup and Talk - September 19th 2021 - 10am -1pm - Horizon View Park 19845 47th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Parks Meetup and Talk - September 25th 2021- 10am -1pm - Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve - 17337 Beach Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Voter Registration Day! - September 28th 2021 - 11am - 3pm - Bring a clipboard to volunteer or come down to get yourself registered! Lake Forest Park Town Center (near 3rd Place Books and Bus Stop) - 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Parks Meetup and Talk - October 9th 2021 - 10am -1pm - Blue Heron Park - 17043 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Parks Meetup and Talk - October 23rd 2021 - 10am -1pm - 5 Acre Woods Park - bring your gardening tools/ gloves if you like for invasive plants! - 18678 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
- Halloween Festivities - October 31st 2021 - 4pm - 8:30pm - Please participate in hosting one of LFP's covid-safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat Houses OR come around to enjoy our yearly artistry, it will be spooktacular! (Please RSVP for address list)
- Voting Day! - November 2 2021 5pm - 7:59 pm - Lake Forest Park City Hall Ballot Drop Box - Last chance to get your ballot in to be counted, don't be late! - 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Please RSVP on Facebook (Stephanie Angelis for Lake Forest Park City Council) or AngelisForLFP.com and feel free to contact us directly to volunteer!
As always we invite other candidates and local community leaders to join us in building community, you never know who might be there! Hope you can join us!
Thank you!
Stephanie Angelis
Environment ~ Community ~ Affordable Housing
0 comments:
Post a Comment