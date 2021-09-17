The Conch – Weekend Sounds
Friday, September 17, 2021
The Conch – Weekend Sounds
by Jarred Swalwell
9/17
Aurora Borealis - Nothing’s Shocking and Past Curfew
Jane’s Addiction Tribute featuring Nothing’s Shocking with Past Curfew warming up the evening with 90’s alt rock hits. $20 suggested cover is appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern - Shutterspeed and Guests
21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
The Drumlin - Rader Creek Rounders
The Rader Creek Rounders bluegrass trio plays all the bluegrass standards. Okay, maybe not all of them, but a lot of them. Reservations recommended, proof of vaccination required, all ages, no cover, show starts 8:00pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop - Adriana Giordano and EntreMundos Quarteto
EntreMundos Quarteto brings Brazilian roots flavored with world rhythms to the NCB. Reservations and proof of vaccination required, all ages, show starts 7:30pm
9/18
Aurora Borealis - Rock Shop
80’s party hair night. If you rocked your way through the 80’s… well maybe you want to do it all over again for an evening, and just maybe everyone else does too. Rock Shop plays them all, Def Leppard, Europe, Twisted Sister, Cinderella, KISS, Queensryche, Judas Priest, Whitesnake and more! $20 suggested cover is appreciated, show starts 8:30 pm
Darrell’s Tavern - The Swaggerlies, The Thinmen, Old Growth
Join The Swaggerlies for some loud guitar based rock and roll from the PNW. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00 pm
The Drumlin - The Half Brothers
The Half Brothers neo-bluegrass trio brings phenomenal musicianship and witty original songwriting to Downtown Ridgecrest. Definitely check out their four releases on Bandcamp then definitely come out and see them live! Reservations recommended, proof of vaccination required, all ages, no cover, show starts 8:00 pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Ian McFeron
Ian McFeron performs live with long time fiddler/cellist/guitarist accompanist and wife Alisa McFeron. Americana Bob Dylan-esque vocals with alt-country stylings. Terrific songwriting and musicianship. $15 cover, reservations and proof of vaccination required, all ages, show starts 8:00pm
Third Place Commons – Rainy City Riff Raff – Summer of Music Finale
Live on the Third Place Commons Stage. Come enjoy the rousing standards and good-time party faves of Rainy City Riff Raff, a longtime favorite of the Third Place Commons Weekend Music program. All ages, no cover, show starts 1:00pm.
9/19
Darrell’s Tavern – Darrell’s Sunday Jazz Jam
Jazz fans should check out Darrell’s on Sunday nights. Shoreline is fortunate to have very good local jazz artists who often sit in. 21+, $10, show starts 6:00pm
