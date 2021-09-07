Narrated Flyover of local Transit stations
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
|Aerial view of the Shoreline South / 148th Station construction
Aerial photography by Jared Solano / Instagram @Juarez.Solano
Previously we published Jared Solano's still photos of the four nearest Lynnwood Link transit stations (see previous article).
Now see Jared's continuous flyover, with narration: Link Light Rail Update | September 2021 Be sure to turn on the volume so you can hear the narration.
