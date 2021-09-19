Lake Forest Park Police select a new patch for 2021

Incorporated in 1961 (60 years ago!), Lake Forest Park Police Department has had the honor of wearing several patches over those years.





Beginning in 1961 (when the city became incorporated), the first LFP Police Patch was introduced, and it was followed up with two more patches. The 1964 patch lasted for 11 years, and in 1975 a new design was made. Fourteen years later in 1989, another patch came out and this one has been used for the last 32 years!



For 2021, one of our officers requested a new patch design. After working through an initial design phase and then all of the police staff working on a final product, the new patch design was approved.





The new patch represents an updated look from the 1989 patch. Mt. Rainer, Lake Washington, and our beautiful tree canopy surrounding the town center and Lake Forest Park homes. Thank you to Ofc. Walker for working on this project, and hope the patch lasts for many years to come!



--Lake Forest Park Police









