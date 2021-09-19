Shoreline Police: Are two energy drinks worth a burglary charge? Apparently, for this man, the answer is yes

The caller told dispatch that 20 minutes prior, a male threw a rock through the store’s window and entered the business. The caller was an employee and was notified by an app on his phone.



Surveillance video captured the burglar pacing back and forth in the store, searching the area, before finally exiting with what appeared to be two canned energy drinks.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s with long-ish, curly brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a faded, square logo on the back, gray cargo pants and gray tennis shoes.



Deputies searched the immediate area for the suspect but were unable to locate him.





If you recognize this individual, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21028010.





--King County Sheriff's Office











