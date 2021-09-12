Just for Pups - Seattle Barkery opens a store in Ridgecrest

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Staff peer over the counter to see if their first customer, Candy, likes her treat. She does.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Seattle Barkery has had a wildly popular food truck for dogs since they opened for business in 2014. Specializing in baked treats for dogs, they have been regulars at farmers markets and local events.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

This weekend, September 11-12, 2021, owners Dawn and Ben Ford opened a brick 'n mortar kitchen and store in Ridgecrest at 516 NE 165th, a couple of doors down from the Ridgecrest Pub.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The brightly decorated store not only sells their fresh baked dog treats, it has gifts, toys, chews, and accessories for your favorite pooch. 

And you can order a birthday cake for Fido - see their webpage



