Free "brick wall" virtual genealogy sessions

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering free "brick wall" sessions at its research library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

The library is open on Thursday and Saturday.

Caroll Budny is an experienced researcher who will be offering 40 minute sessions on Saturday, September 25, 2021 starting at 10am. 

Caroll will be zooming from home to a set up at the library for this month only.

The next free "brick wall" appointments are Saturday October 16 and will be in-person at the library. Make your reservation as soon as possible.

Please call 425-775-6267 on Thursday or Saturday from 11-3pm to make your appointment or leave a message and you will be contacted.



