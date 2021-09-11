Friends of the Library used book sales resume at Shoreline and Lake Forest Park

Saturday, September 11, 2021

FOLFP board members Carol and Jim Geil
with Lord of the Rings character Legolas.
The Friends of Lake Forest Park Library and the Friends of the Shoreline Library are delighted to re-open their used book sales once again!

You can purchase books at great prices and the funds go directly to support library programming.

We are not able to accept donations of used books at this time.

The Shoreline Library is located at 345 NE 175th and the Lake Forest Park Library is located off the lower lobby of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Hope to see you soon at the library. Happy Reading!



Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  