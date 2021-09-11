Friends of the Library used book sales resume at Shoreline and Lake Forest Park
Saturday, September 11, 2021
|FOLFP board members Carol and Jim Geil
with Lord of the Rings character Legolas.
You can purchase books at great prices and the funds go directly to support library programming.
We are not able to accept donations of used books at this time.
The Shoreline Library is located at 345 NE 175th and the Lake Forest Park Library is located off the lower lobby of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Hope to see you soon at the library. Happy Reading!
0 comments:
Post a Comment