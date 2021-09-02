Environmental issues focus of online candidate forum in Shoreline on October 5, 2021
Thursday, September 2, 2021
|l-r Mork, Pobee, Ramsdell, Roberts
The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County and Save Shoreline Trees, a Washington state non-profit organization, are co-sponsoring an online forum with four candidates running for Shoreline City Council.
The candidates are Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, John Ramsdell and Chris Roberts (incumbent). The forum will be held as a Zoom webinar and will be conducted according to League of Women Voters guidelines. The date of the forum is Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 7pm to 8:30pm.
The forum’s focus will be environmental issues, including climate conditions now impacting the City of Shoreline, the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and how to preserve Shoreline’s mature conifer and native trees.
Each candidate will have a two-minute opening statement followed by a prepared question-and-answer segment pertaining to environmental issues. Audience questions on any subject may be submitted via the Q/A Zoom function. The League of Women Voters moderator will ask all questions.
Even though all four candidates are running unopposed for the City of Shoreline Council positions, citizens are encouraged to learn the candidates’ views on the environment and immediate and long-range solutions to the dramatic climate conditions we are now experiencing. Shoreline, along with all cities in King County and the Northwest, has recently experienced two heat-dome episodes within the last two months.
Register in advance for this Zoom webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EVlx1iMGT7OCbFTeHuk1uA
The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. If you would like to join us in our work, please contact us at 206-329-4848 or email info@lwvskc.org
Save Shoreline Trees is a community coalition formed to bring neighborhoods together for a common cause: to preserve our tall conifer and native tree canopy, which provides health benefits and helps mitigate climate change. Save Shoreline Trees believes these trees belong to all of us and we have the right and responsibility to speak for the trees by raising concerns to the community, the City of Shoreline and elected officials.
For more information
For more information
- Allison Feher, League of Women Voters
- Kathleen Russell, Save Shoreline Trees
