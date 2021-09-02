Case updates August 31, 2021

Thursday, September 2, 2021

 
Washington state - doses given for the last month - week by week

Vaccination clinics at Shoreline Community College - details here

Case updates August 31, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  39,279,057 - 153,728 new
  • Total deaths 638,689 - 1,209 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 508,660 - 3,184 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 58,444 - 879 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 31,106 - 175 new   
  • Total deaths 6,611 - 37 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 128,945 -  642 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,342 - 13 new 
  • Total deaths 1,771 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 31,690  - 103 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,595  -   2 new 
  • Total deaths 442 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,912 - 7 new
  • Total hospitalizations 225 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 407 - 3 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new



