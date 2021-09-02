Case updates August 31, 2021
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Case updates August 31, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 39,279,057 - 153,728 new
- Total deaths 638,689 - 1,209 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 508,660 - 3,184 new
- Probable (additional) cases 58,444 - 879 new
- Total hospitalizations 31,106 - 175 new
- Total deaths 6,611 - 37 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 128,945 - 642 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,342 - 13 new
- Total deaths 1,771 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 31,690 - 103 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,595 - 2 new
- Total deaths 442 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,912 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 225 - 0 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 407 - 3 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
