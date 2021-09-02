Shoreline Police: Firearm stolen from vehicle



Unfortunately, we've had another firearm stolen from a vehicle. We're looking for this individual who we believe is responsible.



On Thursday, August 23, 2021 at 7:50am, a King County deputy was dispatched to the 1500 block of NE 166th Street in Shoreline.



Deputies contacted the homeowner, who told them that someone had broken into his vehicle overnight, which was parked in the driveway.









The victim went outside to his car that morning and found that someone had opened the trunk. When he looked inside his car, he saw that the glove box was open and the vehicle's interior was a mess. Missing items include a firearm, a pair of sunglasses, and a gym bag of clothing.



The victim's neighbor provided these photos. The footage shows a white male wearing a reddish plaid shirt, a white undershirt, and blue jeans get out of a silver/grey Lexus RX and walk onto multiple properties on the street.









The footage captures the suspect male carrying the victim's gym bag, along with another bag. He leaves the area in the Lexus.



We would like to remind people never to leave their firearms inside their vehicles.



We would like to recover this stolen weapon. If you can identify the individual shown here, contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21026420.



--King County Sheriff's Office











