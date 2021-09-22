Construction update for Lake Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Wednesday, September 22, 2021


Photos by David Walton

Mountlake Terrace's Lake Ballinger waterfront park construction continues, with an expected completion date for the $2.1m project of fall 2021.


Highlights of the project include moving the 300’ fishing bridge north of the swim beach, constructing a new boat launch in the location, and construction of a new floating dock also in the same location.


Full details can be found on the City of Mountlake Terrace website https://www.cityofmlt.com/2042/Ballinger-Park-Waterfront


The park is a busy construction site, closed to vehicles and recreation while the project is underway. Plans for the park include improvements in other sections of the 55 acre park such as a pathway from the Senior Center to the new boat launch.



