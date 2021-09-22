Local tennis team wins 2021 Section Champions in USTA Pacific Northwest competition

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

L-R:  Kathryn Strecker, Woodway; Susan James, Everett; Michele Karantsavelos, Lake Forest Park; Maurene Cronyn, Edmonds; Susan Fyall, Kenmore; Joyce Tierney, Captain, Edmonds; Pamela Steele, Ballard; JR Thompson, Edmonds and Liz Smalley, Co-captain, Edmonds. 

A local tennis team won the 2021 Section Championship in the USTA Pacific Northwest League, playing in the women's 65 and over section. Their home club is Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds.

They will compete for a national title in February in Surprise, Arizona.



