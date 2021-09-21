Echo Lake closed - toxic algae bloom

Toxic algae bloom at Echo Lake

Extremely high levels of toxic algae have been detected at Echo Lake beach at the north end of the lake, which is located between Aurora and the Interurban Trail in Shoreline.





As a result, the City has closed Echo Lake.





Echo Lake closed Toxic algae can cause serious illness and be fatal to both humans and pets. Do not swim, wade, fish, or enter the water. Toxic algae can cause serious illness and be fatal to both humans and pets. Do not swim, wade, fish, or enter the water.





Algae blooms occur when there are too many nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, in the water.





The most likely sources of nutrients in the lake are lawn and landscape fertilizer, including weed and feed, as well as waste from waterfowl, pets, or humans.





Warmer temperatures combined with an excess of nutrients cause naturally occurring algae to grow rapidly and causes algae blooms.





Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) is a specific type of toxic algae commonly found in freshwater. At low levels, it is harmless. When toxic algae blooms occur, however, larger amounts of toxins are produced that can harm people, pets, and wildlife.











