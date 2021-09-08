Book Review by Aarene Storms: The Echo Wife





Her personal life, though, is a bit of a train wreck: not only has her husband left her for another woman, he has left her for a clone... of herself.



The train wreck really catches fire, though, when the clone crosses an ethical boundary that Evelyn had never imagined. And then another.





isdeeds by every character in the story add up to a thought-provoking narrative of nature, nurture, morality and principles that will haunt readers long after the final page.



This book carefully rations out the shock, with each vicious twist building on the last.









Sexual situations, bullying, abuse, murder and more. Not recommended for young or timid readers. Highly recommended for everybody else. ~~





aarenex@haikufarm.net



"The events may not have happened. Still, the story is true." --Ron Silvern





Evelyn Caldwell is a brilliant genetic scientist whose successful advances in cloning have garnered admiration, recognition and awards in a field notoriously stingy with those things.