Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners special executive meeting

Shoreline Fire Commissioners special executive meeting

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

SPECIAL EXECUTIVE MEETING NOTICE
 
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special executive meeting at the date, time and place specified below. 
 
The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 2:00 p.m. for approximately 1-hour with a decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session to develop a contract for services for the Northshore Fire Department. The executive meeting is referenced under Negotiations (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).
 
 
DATE:                    Monday, September 13, 2021
 
TIME:                    2:00 p.m. for approximately 1 hour.
 
LOCATION:          Shoreline Fire Department
                               17525 Aurora Avenue North
                               Shoreline, WA  98133
 
 
Notice posted by:  Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
                               September 7, 2021


