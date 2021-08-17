Webinar: The upcoming school year and mental health resources available for children

Have questions on returning to school and helping your children manage their mental health?









Children especially may still be struggling with the effects of the pandemic on their mental health, including feelings of isolation or anxiety.





This webinar will address how COVID-19 will affect Washington’s back-to-school preparations, share resources for supporting the mental health of children, and discuss the latest guidance.





The panel will answer questions and discuss:

Mental health resources available for children struggling with returning to school

Ways teachers can offer emotional support to returning students and families

Recognizing mental health concerns in children

How families and teachers can work together to address mental health issues

Children and vaccinations

What steps everyone can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19