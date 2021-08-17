Webinar: The upcoming school year and mental health resources available for children
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
On Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 5pm, join health and education leaders from Washington State Department of Health, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), Kaiser Permanente Washington, Washington State PTA to discuss what you need to know about this upcoming school year and mental health resources available for children.
Children especially may still be struggling with the effects of the pandemic on their mental health, including feelings of isolation or anxiety.
This webinar will address how COVID-19 will affect Washington’s back-to-school preparations, share resources for supporting the mental health of children, and discuss the latest guidance.
The panel will answer questions and discuss:
- Mental health resources available for children struggling with returning to school
- Ways teachers can offer emotional support to returning students and families
- Recognizing mental health concerns in children
- How families and teachers can work together to address mental health issues
- Children and vaccinations
- What steps everyone can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19
Submit any questions you have and register for the free webinar here: https://bit.ly/3xSzoo
