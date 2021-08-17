Flags at half-staff Tuesday August 17, 2021

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Joe Cortez, 29, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.





Officer Cortez died in the line of duty on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



A memorial service will take place on August 17, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett at 1:00pm.



Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.







