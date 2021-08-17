Flags at half-staff Tuesday August 17, 2021
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Officer Cortez died in the line of duty on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on August 17, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett at 1:00pm.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
