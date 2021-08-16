ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands ends on a high note
Monday, August 16, 2021
|There was something for everyone at the Battle of the Bands from pop ballads to driving rock.
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
What an incredible turnout from the community! Over the course of three nights of amazing local musicians and performances, there were 1,200+ guests who came out to support the bands and ShoreLake Arts at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Thank you so much to all of you for making it a week to remember!
This was our second year having the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, but our first in-person version of it. The highlights were many, including a beer garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co., pizza and Korean BBQ food trucks, and musician Q and A’s on stage with emcee Sasha Cousineau. Of course all of this was capped off with six wonderful performances by such talented local musicians. The future is bright!
|The Jurors. Photo from ShoreLake Arts
Speaking of wonderful performances, the group of jurors had the difficult task of narrowing it down to two winners. Robert Lang from Robert Lang Studios in Shoreline presented the 1st place award and Scott Markley from Annex Room Studio presented the runner-up award. Thank you to Robert Lang, Tina Lang, Scott Markley, Dr. Jonathan Booker, Jesse Field, Alex Donka, and E. Pruitt.
|First place winners CANNxN. Photo from ShoreLake Arts
Congratulations to the 1st Place Winner of the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands! CANNxN (pronounced Cannon) gave the city of Lake Forest Park a stellar performance weaving through their synthy and spacey songs, anchored by vivid lyrics and vocals. Undeniably catchy!
|Juror E. Pruitt photo by Cynthia Sheridan
They are getting $1,500 in cash and a day of recording at the legendary Robert Lang Studios. Also, E. Pruitt (a juror) will supply pro-level pickups and electronics to CANNxN.
|Runner up Halley Greg. Photo by ShoreLake Arts
And congratulations to the runner-up! Halley Greg gave us a powerful performance accompanied by incredibly written lyrics, guitar parts, and backing vocals. They left an everlasting impression in just 15 minutes. What a treat for us all!
They are getting $1,000 in cash and a livestream event at the Annex Room Studio.
Thank you again to all of the participating bands this year! A big round of applause to Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Halley Greg, Brian James and the Great Unknown, Living With A Bear, Cousin Wolf, Sam and the Savages, Your Downstairs Neighbors, CANNxN, Aurora Avenue, and Stargazy Pie.
|Sponsors: Jack Malek at the Monka Beer Garden
Photo from ShoreLake Arts
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
|ShoreLake Arts staff
Thank you to all the volunteers, ShoreLake Arts Board Members, city officials, food trucks, sound crew, arts advocates, community members, donors, sponsors, staff, and many more for making this event so much fun! We’ll be back next year!
|The popular event will be back next year!
Photo from ShoreLake Arts
Bonus Features: Thank you to Don Bell for donating directly to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands this year and helping to support our local musicians at this event.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
