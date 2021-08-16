ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands ends on a high note

There was something for everyone at the Battle of the Bands from pop ballads to driving rock.

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan









The Jurors. Photo from ShoreLake Arts

Speaking of wonderful performances, the group of jurors had the difficult task of narrowing it down to two winners. Robert Lang from Robert Lang Studios in Shoreline presented the 1st place award and Scott Markley from Annex Room Studio presented the runner-up award. Thank you to Robert Lang, Tina Lang, Scott Markley, Dr. Jonathan Booker, Jesse Field, Alex Donka, and E. Pruitt.





First place winners CANNxN. Photo from ShoreLake Arts

Congratulations to the 1st Place Winner of the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands! CANNxN (pronounced Cannon) gave the city of Lake Forest Park a stellar performance weaving through their synthy and spacey songs, anchored by vivid lyrics and vocals. Undeniably catchy! Juror E. Pruitt photo by Cynthia Sheridan

They are getting $1,500 in cash and a day of recording at the legendary Robert Lang Studios . Also, E. Pruitt (a juror) will supply pro-level pickups and electronics to CANNxN.

Runner up Halley Greg. Photo by ShoreLake Arts



And congratulations to the runner-up! Halley Greg gave us a powerful performance accompanied by incredibly written lyrics, guitar parts, and backing vocals. They left an everlasting impression in just 15 minutes. What a treat for us all!

They are getting $1,000 in cash and a livestream event at the



They are getting $1,000 in cash and a livestream event at the Annex Room Studio Thank you again to all of the participating bands this year! A big round of applause to Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Halley Greg, Brian James and the Great Unknown, Living With A Bear, Cousin Wolf, Sam and the Savages, Your Downstairs Neighbors, CANNxN, Aurora Avenue, and Stargazy Pie.









ShoreLake Arts staff



Thank you to all the volunteers, ShoreLake Arts Board Members, city officials, food trucks, sound crew, arts advocates, community members, donors, sponsors, staff, and many more for making this event so much fun! We’ll be back next year!





The popular event will be back next year!

Photo from ShoreLake Arts

Bonus Features: Thank you to Don Bell for donating directly to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands this year and helping to support our local musicians at this event.



Questions can be emailed to Terri at



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.







Bonus Features: Thank you to Don Bell for donating directly to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands this year and helping to support our local musicians at this event.

Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.

What an incredible turnout from the community! Over the course of three nights of amazing local musicians and performances, there were 1,200+ guests who came out to support the bands and ShoreLake Arts at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Thank you so much to all of you for making it a week to remember!This was our second year having the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, but our first in-person version of it. The highlights were many, including a beer garden sponsored by Monka Brewing Co., pizza and Korean BBQ food trucks, and musician Q and A’s on stage with emcee Sasha Cousineau. Of course all of this was capped off with six wonderful performances by such talented local musicians. The future is bright!