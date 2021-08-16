New schools superintendent hands out district calendars at farmers markets on the weekend

Families were happy to meet the superintendent and get school calendars

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









The Shoreline market was well attended. Photo by Steven H. Robinson



They also went to the Third Place Commons Farmers Market in Lake Forest Park on Sunday.





Don't touch the veggies. Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Supt. Reyes is new to the district this year and is making every opportunity to get out and meet people.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Shoreline Schools Superintendent Susana Reyes and Public Information Officer Curtis Campbell greeted the public at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday, handing out the new school district calendars.