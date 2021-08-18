Shoreline Walks: Ridgecrest Neighborhood Walk this Saturday

Shoreline Walks photo by City of Shoreline









The guided walk begins at the Ridgecrest Elementary School parking lot and is 3.5 miles long with a rating of moderate for some hills and trails.



The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.









Saturday, August 21, 10:00am

Ridgecrest Neighborhood Walk



No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location. For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.



Walk is approximately 3.5 miles / 2 hours.

Walk Rating: Moderate (some trails and hills)

Meet at Ridgecrest Elementary School, 16516 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Walk Leader: Donna



Explore the neighborhood around Ridgecrest Elementary School, passing through the Ridgecrest business district, walking footpaths through three parks, and enjoying monster displays and a miniature fairyland. The walk has hills, two of which are rather steep, but short. About 1/3 of the walk is along forested trails in parks.

Join walk leader Donna on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Ridgecrest Neighborhood - including walking footpaths of three parks.