Shoreline Walks: Ridgecrest Neighborhood Walk this Saturday

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Shoreline Walks photo by City of Shoreline


Join walk leader Donna on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Ridgecrest Neighborhood - including walking footpaths of three parks. 

The guided walk begins at the Ridgecrest Elementary School parking lot and is 3.5 miles long with a rating of moderate for some hills and trails.

The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot. 

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location. For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.

Saturday, August 21, 10:00am
Explore the neighborhood around Ridgecrest Elementary School, passing through the Ridgecrest business district, walking footpaths through three parks, and enjoying monster displays and a miniature fairyland. The walk has hills, two of which are rather steep, but short. About 1/3 of the walk is along forested trails in parks.


