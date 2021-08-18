Shoreline’s Proposition 1 will not appear on November general election ballot

James Keough Park will have to wait. Photo from Google maps

On June 28, 2021 the Shoreline City Council voted to place Proposition 1, a bond measure to make park improvements and acquire and improve park land, on the November 2 general election ballot. Regrettably, City staff did not submit the required documentation to King County Elections by the required deadline of August 3, 2021. As a result, Proposition 1 will not appear on the November ballot. On June 28, 2021 the Shoreline City Council voted to place Proposition 1, a bond measure to make park improvements and acquire and improve park land, on the November 2 general election ballot. Regrettably, City staff did not submit the required documentation to King County Elections by the required deadline of August 3, 2021. As a result, Proposition 1 will not appear on the November ballot.





Filing deadlines are set by State law and are clear in their intent. King County Elections notified the City that they are unable to make exceptions.





We appreciate how frustrating this is and deeply regret it. Many people have worked so hard to advance a park bond proposition to this point. As an organization, we pride ourselves on our professionalism and the hard work we do for this community. However, on this occasion, we missed the mark. We are committed to learning from our mistake to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. This is reflected in our organizational value of integrity – Act with honesty, openness, and accountability.





We anticipate that the City Council will discuss whether to place the bond measure on a future ballot in the next few months.





--City of Shoreline











