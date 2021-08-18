Jobs: Shoreline Fire department mechanic

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Shoreline Fire Department
Mechanic
Application deadline August 25, 2021 at 4pm

Shoreline Fire Department is seeking candidates for the position of Fire Department Mechanic. This is a very rewarding career offering a highly competitive salary and benefit package.

HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter and resume summarizing your experience, skills, and abilities to:
 
Shoreline Fire Department
Attn: Human Resources - Mechanic Hire 
17525 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133

This is a full time, non-exempt position reporting to, and working with the Mechanic Shop  Supervisor. This position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities that supports the operational readiness of the Department. The Mechanic is responsible to help maintain, and make necessary repairs of the Department's fleet and equipment. Successful candidates must have a working knowledge of vehicle systems.
 



