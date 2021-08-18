Jobs: Shoreline Fire department mechanic

Mechanic

Application deadline August 25, 2021 at 4pm





Shoreline Fire Department is seeking candidates for the position of Fire Department Mechanic. This is a very rewarding career offering a highly competitive salary and benefit package.





HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter and resume summarizing your experience, skills, and abilities to:

Shoreline Fire Department

Attn: Human Resources - Mechanic Hire

17525 Aurora Ave N

Shoreline, WA 98133





This is a full time, non-exempt position reporting to, and working with the Mechanic Shop Supervisor. This position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities that supports the operational readiness of the Department. The Mechanic is responsible to help maintain, and make necessary repairs of the Department's fleet and equipment. Successful candidates must have a working knowledge of vehicle systems.











